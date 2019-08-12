Hancom's Q2 operating income gains 14.1 pct
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korean software maker Hancom Inc. said Monday that its operating income rose 14.1 percent on-year to 9.4 billion won (US$7.76 million) in the second quarter of this year.
Sales came to 27 billion won in the April-June period, also up 3.1 percent from the same period a year earlier.
The company neither provided its net profit for the three-month period, nor gave reasons for its increased operating profit and top line.
Hancom said its operating margin, or the ratio of operating income to sales, came to 35 percent in the second quarter, with the figure reaching 30 percent for the first half.
Hancom, well-known among South Koreans with its mainstay word processing computer software based on the Korean language, said the company expects solid growth in its domestic sales and overseas markets.
Hancom has inked deals with several foreign companies. In March, Hancom set up a joint venture with China-based tech firm iFYTEK Co. to broaden its business in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector.
Hancom engages in office-related work, image editing solutions and corporate SNS, as well as newer IT fields like the cloud and voice recognition.
(END)