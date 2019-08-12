Local council chairs condemn Japan's trade curbs
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's local councils demanded Monday that Japan withdraw its export restrictions and enter into a dialogue to resolve the bilateral trade dispute diplomatically.
The Association of Metropolitan and Provincial Council Chairs issued a statement condemning what they called the Shinzo Abe administration's "economic invasion."
Japan's tightened controls on shipments to South Korea "not only shake the international free trade order but are a de facto act of invasion that weaponizes the economy," the chiefs of 17 major local assemblies said in the statement read in a news conference in Seoul.
The statement also expressed their support for citizens' voluntary boycott campaign against Japanese goods.
They also vowed to actively cooperate in assisting local companies affected by the trade curbs.
Each council will form a special committee to examine possible impacts on local businesses and ensure the prompt implementation of the government budget to help them, they said.
