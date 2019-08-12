Moon calls for caution against 'emotional' response to Japan's export curbs
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Monday called for caution against "emotional" reactions to Japan's retaliatory trade restrictions, raising the need to tackle the trade spat with Tokyo in a cool-headed manner and from a long-term perspective.
The president also appreciated Korean people for showing a "mature" attitude as they are resolutely opposed to Japan's export curbs while making efforts not to hamper friendly relations between the people of Seoul and Tokyo.
"Our response to Japan's economic retaliation should not be emotional," Moon said at a meeting with senior presidential aides. "We need to be determined but also think about fundamental solutions (to the issue) in a cool-headed manner and from a long-term perspective."
Seoul's trade spat with Tokyo has intensified as Japan has recently dropped South Korea from a list of trusted trade partners, following its July 4 imposition of export curbs of key high-tech materials against the South.
Moon's remarks came three days before the Liberation Day that marks Korea's liberation from Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule.
"We cannot help regarding Japan's economic retaliation as very grave as we suffered severe pains due to Japan's imperialism," Moon said.
"Economic retaliation is unjustifiable itself, and it stems from a history issue. That's why we cannot help being more determined ahead of Liberation Day."
While denouncing Japan's unjust trade restrictions, the president also indicated that the current row should not undermine the basis of the two nations' friendly relations.
"Based on the mature sense of citizenship, South Korea and Japan can enjoy a brighter future when they build up friendship based on the promotion of humanity and peace, and communicate through the principles of democracy and human rights," Moon added.
