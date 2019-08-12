Moon aide hints at limited impact from Japan's export restrictions
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- Japan's recent removal of South Korea from its list of countries with minimum trade restrictions may affect South Korea-bound exports of only a "handful" of strategic materials, President Moon Jae-in's deputy security advisor said Monday.
Kim Hyun-chong, deputy chief of Cheong Wa Dae's National Security Office, said in a radio talk show that he has examined a total of 1,194 Japanese materials strategically important to South Korea's economy and found only a handful of them will be affected by Tokyo's export restrictions.
Kim's remarks are interpreted as suggesting that Seoul's exclusion from the whitelist won't have a substantial and immediate impact on the South Korean economy, earning the Moon government time to respond.
Asked about the Seoul government's countermeasures, Kim said, "Our country's global share of the DRAM market reaches 72.4 percent. A two-month suspension of DRAM supply (due to Japan's export restrictions) will affect the global production of 230 million smartphones. We have such a card as an option."
In the long term, however, South Korea should reduce its trade dependence on Japan, Kim said.
"The best measure is for us to surpass Japan in technologies related to the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Many talented technicians should be brought here through the provision of incentives," he said.
"Sufficient incentives should also be given to our enterprises' mergers and acquisitions of companies that own core technologies."
He also denied reports that he had asked the United States to mediate in the trade dispute between South Korea and Japan during his trip to Washington last month.
"If I ask the U.S. for mediation, I'm sure there will be a bill from the U.S. Why would I ask for it? The moment I ask for help, I become a global pushover," said Kim, who began a five-day visit to Washington on July 23.
"I went to America for two purposes. First, I explained (that the Supreme Court rulings on wartime forced labor) had just reconfirmed the right to demand compensation over Japan's anti-humanitarian acts. Second, I wanted to ask the U.S. whether it prioritizes a trilateral alliance with Korea and Japan or an Asian foreign policy centered on rearmed Japan," said Kim.
Japan's government, which tightened exports of key materials to South Korea on July 4 in apparent retaliation over the Supreme Court rulings, decided on Aug. 2 to remove Seoul from a list of trusted export destinations. The Tokyo government's moves have triggered a nationwide wave of anti-Japanese sentiment, including a boycott of things Japanese.
As for negotiations with the U.S., Kim said it is not necessary for Seoul to underestimate geopolitical factors. "A missile fired (from North Korea) takes 15 minutes to reach Alaska. But it takes only seven seconds for South Korea to detect the missile launch. From the U.S. perspective, it is seven seconds versus 15 minutes. That's the geopolitical importance." he argued.
Asked if Seoul will extend the General Security of Military Information Agreement, a military intelligence-sharing deal with Japan, Kim said it will be carefully examined, while stressing national defense should be further strengthened.
"Excessive dependence on external forces in the security field can also cause problems, like in the industrial materials and component fields. Japan already has eight reconnaissance satellites. We should also be able to launch reconnaissance satellites," he said.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)