Seoul official rebuts claims forced labor issue settled under 1965 treaty with Tokyo
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean official on Monday repudiated Japan's claims that the long-simmering issue of its wartime forced labor was settled under a 1965 state-to-state treaty that normalized relations between the two neighbors.
In 2005, a South Korean civilian-government panel explicitly mentioned that several colonial-era issues, including Japan's sexual slavery, were not covered by the treaty. But it did not put the forced labor issue among them.
This has given rise to claims that the treaty effectively covered the forced labor issue and that the Korean top court's recognition last year of the victims' individual rights to claim damages is at odds with the panel's announcement.
"The claims that the 2018 court ruling conflicts with the panel's argument in 2005 have insufficient cogency," the official at Seoul's foreign ministry told reporters on condition of anonymity.
"If you look at the prime minister's office's white paper that was issued after the panel's announcement, it says that only political compensation was reflected in the treaty, and that victims can individually claim damages stemming from (Japan's) illicit occupation of the Korean Peninsula," he added.
South Korea and Japan have long clashed over the interpretation of the 1965 treaty that reset bilateral ties after Tokyo's 1910-45 colonial rule.
Tokyo has claimed that all reparation issues stemming from its colonization of Korea were settled under the treaty. But Seoul believes that the treaty does not cover issues directly linked to the illicit nature of Japan's colonial occupation.
In 2005, the panel stated that the wartime issues surrounding the victims forced into sexual servitude, ethnic Koreans forced to work on Sakhalin Island in Russia and those hurt in the 1945 atomic bombings in Japan were not covered by the treaty.
The panel was formed to compensate the victims of Japan's colonial rule after diplomatic dossiers related to the negotiations on the treaty were declassified.
