Red Velvet to drop new summer record
SEOUL, Aug 12 (Yonhap) -- Girl band Red Velvet will return to the K-pop scene next week with their second record of the summer season, the group's management agency said Monday.
The upcoming album, "The ReVe Festival: Day 2," set for release on Aug. 20 is a continuation of its previous record, "The ReVe Festival: Day 1,' dropped two months earlier.
Having stormed the K-pop scene with "Zimzalabim," the main track of the June album, the upcoming record will be full of sparkling summer songs, SM Entertainment said, without elaborating further.
The agency also said presales for the new album started on Monday at major online and offline music sellers.
