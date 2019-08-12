Monument for revered independence fighter unveiled in Russia

Choi is also known for supporting Ahn Jung-geun, one of the best-known independence fighters and the man who assassinated the Korean Peninsula's first Japanese governor-general, Hirobumi Ito, in Harbin, China, in October 1909. Choi secured the pistol that Ahn used to kill Ito and hired legal representation for Ahn during his trial. After Ahn's death, Choi looked after his surviving family.

