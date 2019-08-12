S. Korean foreign minister discusses climate change with new Danish counterpart
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha discussed responses to climate change with her new Danish counterpart on Monday, officials in Seoul said.
The foreign ministry said Kang spoke on the phone with Denmark's new foreign minister, Jeppe Kofod, as the two vowed to work together closely to ensure continued improvement of their countries' bilateral ties.
According to Seoul's foreign ministry, Kofod called South Korea a strategic partner and green growth ally of Denmark.
The two diplomats also agreed that the Seoul-based Global Green Growth Institute and the Denmark-led Partnering for Green Growth and Global Goals should continue to be vehicles for bilateral exchange in dealing with climate change and promotion of the green economy.
Kofod became the new foreign minister when Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen took office at the end of June.
