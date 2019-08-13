Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 13.
Korean-language dailies
-- Gov't takes counteraction by removing Japan from whitelist (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Gov't removes Japan from whitelist, says it is not counteraction (Kookmin Daily)
-- North Korea's sharp-worded statement reveals willingness to talk with U.S. (Donga llbo)
-- S. Korea also drops Japan from whitelist (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't to enforce price ceiling system on apartments from October on 31 overheated speculation zones (Segye Times)
-- North Korean defectors die of hunger after escaping hunger (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Suh Hoon, Jang Kum-chol fail to break stalemate in inter-Korean relations in April meeting (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Moon calls for cool-headed response to Japan (Hankyoreh)
-- Gov't to extend price ceiling on apartments to 31 overheated speculation zones (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't to impose price ceiling on privately built apartments in 31 areas (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Moon calls for cool-headed response to Japan (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Japan dropped from 'whitelist' (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea to strike Japan from trade whitelist (Korea Herald)
-- Moon urges firm action against Japan (Korea Times)
