Korean-language dailies

-- Gov't takes counteraction by removing Japan from whitelist (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Gov't removes Japan from whitelist, says it is not counteraction (Kookmin Daily)

-- North Korea's sharp-worded statement reveals willingness to talk with U.S. (Donga llbo)

-- S. Korea also drops Japan from whitelist (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Gov't to enforce price ceiling system on apartments from October on 31 overheated speculation zones (Segye Times)

-- North Korean defectors die of hunger after escaping hunger (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Suh Hoon, Jang Kum-chol fail to break stalemate in inter-Korean relations in April meeting (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Moon calls for cool-headed response to Japan (Hankyoreh)

-- Gov't to extend price ceiling on apartments to 31 overheated speculation zones (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Gov't to impose price ceiling on privately built apartments in 31 areas (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Moon calls for cool-headed response to Japan (Korea Economic Daily)

