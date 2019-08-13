(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Aug. 13)

The company said Yoon played this video to employees to discuss how Seoul should cope with Tokyo, and it did not represent Yoon's personal views. But it is simply not understandable how Yoon picked such a video to play at a company meeting even considering the firm's deep ties to Nihon Kolmar. When established, Kolmar Korea was 49 percent owned by the Japanese company which still holds a 12.4 percent stake in Kolmar Korea. An executive of Nihon Kolmar, Yoshihide Kanzaki, is also a member of the Kolmar Korea board, according to CEO Score, a corporate analysis site.