Today in Korean history
Aug. 14
1961 -- South Korea establishes diplomatic relations with Gabon.
1965 -- South Korea's parliament ratifies the normalization agreement signed between Seoul and Tokyo. Under the treaty, South Korea received grants and loans in return for abandoning its demand for compensation for Japan's colonization of Korea between 1910 and 1945. But critics said the agreement did not provide adequate compensation for South Koreans forcibly taken to Japan to serve as Japanese soldiers during World War II.
2005 -- The national football squads of the two Koreas hold a friendly match in Seoul as part of events to celebrate Korea's liberation from Japan's 1910-1945 colonial rule.
2009 -- Former Samsung chairman and South Korea's richest man, Lee Kun-hee, is sentenced to a suspended three-year prison term and a 110 billion-won fine for illegal bond transactions. He is found guilty of tax evasion and breach of trust.
2010 -- South Korean baseball slugger Lee Dae-ho sets the world's consecutive-game home run record in a Korean pro baseball game. The Lotte Giants infielder became the first baseball player ever to hit a home run in nine straight games.
2015 -- Lee Maeng-hee, the older brother of Lee Kun-hee, the head of South Korea's top conglomerate Samsung Group, dies at the age of 84.
