Latest LPGA winner reaches season-high position in women's world rankings
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- Hur Mi-jung, the latest LPGA winner from South Korea, has soared to her highest position in the world rankings this year.
Following her victory at the Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open, Hur jumped 36 spots to reach No. 43 in the latest rankings announced Tuesday.
This was Hur's third LPGA title and her first since September 2014.
Hur ended the 2017 season at world No. 24, but after missing seven cuts in 19 LPGA events without a top-10 finish in 2018, she finished the 2018 season at No. 95.
Hur fell out of the top 100 after withdrawing from the season's third major, the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, in June, but the victory in Scotland catapulted her back inside the top 50 for the first time since last July.
There were no changes to the top 10. South Korean Ko Jin-young stayed at No. 1 for the third consecutive week. She is one of four South Koreans inside the top 10, joined by Park Sung-hyun (No. 2), Park In-bee (No. 6) and Lee Jeong-eun (No. 7).
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)