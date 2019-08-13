Korea's money supply continues to expand in June
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's money supply continued to grow at a steady rate in June, central bank data showed Tuesday.
The country's M2 came to 2,798.8 trillion won (US$2.3 trillion) as of end-June, up 0.7 percent from the previous month when M2 gained 0.4 percent on-month, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
From a year earlier, the tally marks a 6.7 percent increase,
M2 is a measure of the money supply that counts the currency in circulation, including bank debentures and deposits with a maturity of less than two years, along with stock investments, and is a closely monitored economic indicator.
In June, money held by financial institutes here increased by 4.7 trillion won from a month before, with the amount held by local companies gaining 3.8 trillion won.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)