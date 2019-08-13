Seoul stocks trade lower late Tuesday morning
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks traded lower late Tuesday morning as investor sentiment remained subdued over an intensifying U.S.-China trade war and geopolitical risks around the globe.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 11.98 points, or 0.62 percent, to 1,930.31 as of 11:20 a.m.
The U.S. stock markets plunged Monday on growing fears that the American-Sino trade feud could turn the economic slowdown to a recession. Goldman Sachs said it no longer expects a trade deal before the 2020 U.S. presidential election.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 1.48 percent, while the S&P 500 lost 1.22 percent and Nasdaq fell 1.2 percent.
Geopolitical risks, such as pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong that led to an airport shutdown, as well as primary election results in Argentina that triggered a massive sell-off in the peso, also appear to have dampened investor sentiment, according to analysts.
Most large-cap stocks fell across the board.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics dipped 1.14 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 0.27 percent. LG Electronics shed 0.66 percent.
No. 1 automaker Hyundai Motor decreased 0.38 percent, while POSCO, South Korea's top steelmaker, dropped 1.44 percent. LG Chem, nation's top chemical company, also dived 1.27 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,218.60 won against the U.S. dollar, down 2.4 won from the previous session's close.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)