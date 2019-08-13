New train route to carry tourists to major symbolic spots along DMZ

The train then arrives at Dorasan Station, a major train station that used to run between what are now South and North Korea. There the passengers will transfer to a tourist bus, which will carry them to the Dorasan Peace Park, a border village known as Tongil-chon, the Third Tunnel of Aggression, one of the many secret tunnels that the North drilled as a channel to penetrate into the South and back to Dorasan Station, where the train heads back to Seoul.