Joseon-era prototype of Korean national flag to go on display
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- One of the oldest prototypes of the Taegeukgi, South Korea's national flag, will be put on exhibition this week when the nation celebrates Liberation Day, organizers said Tuesday.
To be on display is what is called the "Denny" version of the national flag, which Joseon King Gojong (1863-1907) bestowed on Owen Denny, his diplomatic adviser from the United States, upon the latter's return to his home country in 1890.
Following his death in 1900, the flag had been kept by his family before one of his descendants donated it to South Korea in 1981.
The historic flag will be shown at the National Museum of Korea's permanent exhibition hall from Aug. 15-21 in celebration of the 74th anniversary on Thursday of South Korea's independence from the 1910-45 Japanese colonial rule.
The hand-sewn cotton flag, measuring 2.6 meters in width and 1.8 m in height, is one of the prototypes of today's Taegeukgi design. It was first conceived by King Gojong, who was on the throne till three years before Japan colonized Korea in 1910.
It is the oldest Taegeukgi flag kept in South Korea.
Also to be on display in a nearby exhibition room, the Korean Empire Hall, will be another Taegeukgi flag from the era, which was held by American Christian missionary William Arthur Noble, as well as a copy of the French daily "Le Petit Journal" that covered the booth of the Korean Empire during the 1900 Paris Exposition.
