S. Korea hardest hit by N. Korea's cyberattacks: report

SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- The United Nations is investigating at least 35 cases of cyberattacks in 17 countries allegedly committed by North Korea to fund its weapons of mass destruction programs, and South Korea was the most frequently attacked victim, a media report said.
Among the total 35 incidents, 10 involved South Korea, followed by India with three and Bangladesh and Chile with two each, the Associated Press said, citing a report submitted by U.N. experts to the Security Council.
Costa Rica, Gambia, Guatemala, Kuwait, Liberia, Malaysia, Malta, Nigeria, Poland, Slovenia, South Africa, Tunisia and Vietnam suffered one attack each, it said.
In South Korea, the North is increasingly targeting cryptocurrency exchanges for cyberattacks, the report said, with major cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb being attacked at least four times from February 2017 to March 2019. Each attack resulted in losses ranging from US$7 million to $31 million, according to the report.
Earlier, the AP and other media outlets said North Korea illegally raised up to $2 billion through such cyber activities targeting financial institutions and cryptocurrency exchanges in violation of sanctions, citing the same report.
