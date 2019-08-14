(LEAD) Job additions hit 18-month high in July
SEOUL, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- Job additions in South Korea rose to the highest in 18 months in July on the back of a rise in employment in the health care, food and leisure-related sectors, with the jobless rate slightly up to 3.9 percent, government data showed Wednesday.
The number of employed people in Asia's fourth-largest economy came to 27.38 million, up 299,000 from a year earlier, according to the data from Statistics Korea.
It marked the highest on-year leap since the 334,000 increase in January 2018 and hovered above the 200,000 mark for three consecutive months, the data showed.
South Korea's unemployment rate in July rose by 0.2 percentage point to 3.9 percent from a year earlier, also marking the highest for the same month in 19 years.
The unemployment rate for young adults -- those aged between 15 and 29 -- rose 0.5 percentage point to 9.8 percent in July.
The statistics agency said the number of unemployed people stood at 1.09 million in July, also the highest for the same month since 1999, when the figure stood at 1.47 million.
By industry, the manufacturing sector -- the backbone of South Korea's economy -- suffered a decline in job offerings by losing 94,000 jobs in July.
Jobs from the retail, wholesale and public segments also lost ground.
In contrast, the health and social welfare sectors added 146,000 jobs, and the accommodation and restaurant sector saw an increase of 101,000 jobs last month.
