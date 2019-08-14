Go to Contents
Wednesday's weather forecast

09:11 August 14, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 35/26 Sunny 60

Incheon 34/27 Sunny 60

Suwon 35/26 Sunny 60

Cheongju 35/26 Sunny 60

Daejeon 35/26 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 35/25 Sunny 20

Gangneung 30/25 Sunny 80

Jeonju 35/26 Sunny 60

Gwangju 34/26 Sunny 60

Jeju 31/26 Cloudy 30

Daegu 34/26 Cloudy 30

Busan 32/27 Sunny 60

(END)

