Wednesday's weather forecast
09:11 August 14, 2019
SEOUL, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 35/26 Sunny 60
Incheon 34/27 Sunny 60
Suwon 35/26 Sunny 60
Cheongju 35/26 Sunny 60
Daejeon 35/26 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 35/25 Sunny 20
Gangneung 30/25 Sunny 80
Jeonju 35/26 Sunny 60
Gwangju 34/26 Sunny 60
Jeju 31/26 Cloudy 30
Daegu 34/26 Cloudy 30
Busan 32/27 Sunny 60
(END)
Keyword