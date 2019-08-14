Yonhap news advisory for Wednesday, Aug. 14
09:31 August 14, 2019
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency.
General
-- S. Koreans to commemorate 'comfort women' day
-- 1,400th weekly rally against Japan's wartime sex slavery
-- Defense ministry's five-year national defense plan
Economy & Finance
-- Follow-up on financial markets amid trade disputes
-- Follow-up on trade row between S. Korea, Japan
-- Job data for July
