(LEAD) Three killed, three hurt in elevator crash at construction site

10:38 August 14, 2019

(ATTN: UPDATES with new information throughout)

SEOUL, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- Three workers were killed and three others injured in an elevator crash at a construction site in the eastern city of Sokcho on Wednesday, fire authorities said.

An elevator with four workers plummeted from the 15th floor at an apartment building construction site in the city, 210 kilometers east of Seoul, at 8:28 a.m., firefighters said.

Three of them were killed and one was seriously injured. Two foreign workers on the ground were also hurt. They were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Some 30 rescue workers were sent to the scene.

Firefighters work to rescue victims of an elevator crash in Sokcho, 210 kilometers east of Seoul, on Aug. 14, 2019. (Yonhap)

