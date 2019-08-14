(2nd LD) South Korea commemorates int'l memorial day for 'comfort women'

It is the second time that the government has hosted the event commemorating International Memorial Day for Comfort Women since it designated it as a national memorial day last year. It falls on Aug. 14, the date the late Kim Hak-sun, a former comfort woman, first publicly testified about Japan operating an organized military brothel program during World War II in 1991. It also is the eve of Liberation Day, which marks the end of the 1910-1945 Japanese colonial era.

