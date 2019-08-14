Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #LG Electronics #Lumi #smart home #IoT #AI

LG joins hands with Chinese IoT firm for smart home solution

10:43 August 14, 2019

By Kim Eun-jung

SEOUL, Aug 14 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. said Wednesday it will collaborate with Lumi United Technologies, a Chinese Internet of Things (IoT) solution provider, to develop a wide range of smart home solutions.

The South Korean electronics maker signed a memorandum of understanding with Lumi, Xiaomi's IoT arm, to develop artificial intelligence-based smart home services.

A smart home is an automated home system based on the IoT, sensors and services connected through a wireless network, allowing users to remotely monitor and control the system.

The companies will also jointly showcase their smart home devices during the upcoming Internationale Funkausstellung (IFA) in Berlin, Europe's largest tech show slated for next month, LG said.

LG said the partnership will boost its smart home ecosystem based on connected devices, AI platform and smart sensors.

Lumi has released over 20 smart devices, including sensors, controllers and gateways, under the name of "Aqara," and has been partnering with global IT firms, including Apple, Google and Amazon.

South Korean home appliance maker LG Electronics Inc. and Lumi United Technologies, a Chinese Internet of Things (IoT) solution provider, agree to collaborate on smart home solutions on Aug. 14, 2019. The logos of the two companies are shown in this photo provided by LG. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK