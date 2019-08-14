Air Koryo resumes flights between Pyongyang, Jinan amid improved ties with China
SEOUL, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's national carrier has resumed flights between Pyongyang and the northeastern Chinese city of Jinan for the first time in three years, according to a flight tracking website and a news report Wednesday.
Air Koryo's JS561 flight departed from Pyongyang at 4:53 p.m. on Tuesday and the same aircraft, under the flight number of JS562, left Jinan at 7:07 p.m. the same day, according to Flightradar24.
It is the first time in three years for Air Koryo to operate flights between the two cities, according to Voice of America. Earlier, the air carrier operated the Pyongyang-Jinan route for three months in 2016, using the same flight numbers.
These moves indicate improvements in relations and exchanges between the two countries.
Air Koryo currently operates four regular flight routes to China, connecting Pyongyang with Beijing, Shanghai, Shenyang and Dalian.
The Pyongyang-Dalian route resumed last month following Chinese President Xi Jinping's first visit to the North Korean capital in June. It marked the first time a Chinese head of state had visited the North in 14 years.
