Dodgers' Ryu Hyun-jin leads Cy Young race with guile, command

DeGrom, who won the 2018 Cy Young thanks mostly to a league-best 1.70 ERA despite a pedestrian 10-9 record, has been just as unlucky this season with a 7-7 mark. The right-hander has shaken off a rocky beginning to the season with a 3-0 record and a 0.95 ERA in the second half, but he may be running out of time to match Ryu in wins and ERA, let alone in other categories.

