(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Aug. 15)

We can hardly afford a superbudget as seen in the 59 trillion won government deficit in the first half of the year, the largest since such data started being collected. In the meantime, the government's tax revenues shrank by 1 trillion won over a year. Under such circumstances, the government can spend more to revive the economy as recommended by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). But they attach particular strings to the fiscal stimuli — raising our growth potential and rejuvenating the economy through structural reform. The government is going in the opposite direction. Welfare spending accounts for 34.3 percent of this year's 470 trillion won budget, probably aimed at winning favor from voters ahead of next year's general election. If such a spending spree continues, the country can hardly avoid a fiscal crisis. Excessive spending regardless of fiscal integrity only kicks the burden down to our next generation.

