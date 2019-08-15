Hyundai Kona, Tucson, Santa Fe earn NHTSA 5-Star safety rating
SEOUL, Aug. 15 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co.'s three SUV models have earned the highest safety rating issued by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the company said Thursday.
Hyundai's 2020 Kona subcompact, Tucson compact and Santa Fe midsize SUVs have obtained the 5-Star Overall Safety Ratings from the NHTSA due to their "exceptional" safety in crashworthiness and collision avoidance, the company said in a statement.
"Driver safety is our top priority. From Hyundai SmartSense to now Rear Occupant Alert, we are always looking to implement the latest in safety technologies, in order to provide enhanced safety for all of our customers," Vice President Mike O'Brien at Hyundai Motor America said in the statement.
For instance, the forward collision-avoidance assist system uses the car's front-facing camera and radar to help detect an imminent collision and avoid impact and minimize damage by braking autonomously. The driver attention warning monitors the driver's driving patterns -- detecting drowsy or inattentive driving. Once detected, it alerts the driver with a sound cue and warning message on the instrument panel, it said.
NHTSA conducts vehicle testing and ratings each year to give consumers information about crashworthiness, collision avoidance and other areas that improve the safety of new models.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)