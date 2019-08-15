Incheon airport signs MOU for airport development in Indonesia
SEOUL, Aug. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's main airport operator said Thursday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with its Indonesian counterpart for partnership in overseas airport development projects.
On Wednesday, the Incheon International Airport Corp. (IIAC) signed the agreement with PT Angkasa Pura 1 (AP1), Indonesia's state-run operator of 14 local airports, to develop airports in Indonesia and jointly win deals in the global airport development markets, the IIAC said in a statement.
Indonesia currently has 186 airports but needs more to meet rapidly rising travel demand from its own 260 million population and neighboring countries, the statement said.
Of the airports, another state-owned airport operator, PT Angkasa Pura 2, manages 16 airports and the remaining 156 airports are operated by private-sector firms.
The Airports Council International expects air travelers in Indonesia will jump to 350 million by 2027 and 660 million by 2040 from 210 million last year.
