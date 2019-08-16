Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 16.
Korean-language dailies
-- President Moon vows efforts to build country that no one can disturb (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- President says will gladly shake hands with Japan if latter wishes to talk, cooperate (Kookmin Daily)
-- Moon says S. Korea will become a country that no one can disturb (Donga llbo)
-- Moon urges Japan to hold dialogue, saying will gladly work with Japan (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 'Will gladly hold hands if Japan comes to dialogue table,' says Moon (Segye Times)
-- President says will gladly hold hands if Japan comes to dialogue table (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 'Let us build a nation that no one can disturb,' says Moon (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 'Toward a nation that no one can disturb ... responsible economic power' (Hankyoreh)
-- Moon says will build nation that cannot be disturbed, refrains from criticizing Japan (Hankook Ilbo)
-- U.S. bond market shock signals economic downturn (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Fears of recession spread to U.S. (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Moon extends olive branch to Tokyo in speech (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon urges Japan to choose 'path of dialogue, cooperation' (Korea Herald)
-- Moon offers olive branch to Japan (Korea Times)
