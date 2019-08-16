Korean-language dailies

-- President Moon vows efforts to build country that no one can disturb (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- President says will gladly shake hands with Japan if latter wishes to talk, cooperate (Kookmin Daily)

-- Moon says S. Korea will become a country that no one can disturb (Donga llbo)

-- Moon urges Japan to hold dialogue, saying will gladly work with Japan (Seoul Shinmun)

-- 'Will gladly hold hands if Japan comes to dialogue table,' says Moon (Segye Times)

-- President says will gladly hold hands if Japan comes to dialogue table (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 'Let us build a nation that no one can disturb,' says Moon (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 'Toward a nation that no one can disturb ... responsible economic power' (Hankyoreh)

-- Moon says will build nation that cannot be disturbed, refrains from criticizing Japan (Hankook Ilbo)

-- U.S. bond market shock signals economic downturn (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Fears of recession spread to U.S. (Korea Economic Daily)

