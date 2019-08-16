(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Aug. 16)

The speech he delivered to the nation at the peak of the trade and diplomatic discord between Seoul and Tokyo is noteworthy. He reiterated his opposition to -- and defiance of -- Japan's economic retaliations over historical issues and yet expressed hopes for friendship and cooperation for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics -- in sharp contrast to the hawkish stances of the government and ruling party lawmakers to the extent of suggesting a boycott of next year's Summer Olympics. Moon went on to underscore both countries' partnership on security and economic issues in the past. His remarks translate into a demand for prudence in scrapping the General Security of Military Information Agreement (Gsomia) with Japan, the idea of which was raised by a deputy National Security Advisor at the Blue House.