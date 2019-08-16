Celltrion's Herzuma market share in Europe hits 13 pct in Q1
SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- An affiliate of South Korean biopharmaceutical firm Celltrion Inc. said Friday that the European market share of its breast cancer biosimilar Herzuma continued to gather ground in the first quarter of the year.
Celltrion Healthcare, which handles Celltrion's overseas business, said Herzuma's market share rose to 13 percent in the January-March period from 10 percent three months earlier.
The company launched the breast cancer biosimilar in seven European countries in the second quarter of last year. The market share was 6 percent in the third quarter of that year.
Celltrion Healthcare cited data from market researcher IQVIA.
Herzuma was approved for the treatment of people diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer and metastatic gastric cancer. It is based on the blockbuster pill Herceptin, also known as Trastuzumab, developed by Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche Holding.
Herzuma is Celltrion's third biosimilar launched in Europe. The two others are Truxima, the first biosimilar monoclonal antibody for the treatment of cancer, and Remsima, the first biosimilar monoclonal antibody.
Truxima posted a 37 percent share in the European market, up 1 percentage point from three months earlier, with Remsima's share remaining unchanged at 57 percent, Celltrion Healthcare said.
