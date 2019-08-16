(LEAD) Cheong Wa Dae holds emergency NSC meeting on N. Korea's projectile launch

Responding to a series of the North's rocket firings on Aug. 2, Aug. 6 and Saturday, Cheong Wa Dae held emergency meetings of "security-related ministers." Chung presided over the discussions with Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo and National Intelligence Service Director Suh Hoon, joined by a few other top Cheong Wa Dae officials, at the underground bunker of the presidential compound.