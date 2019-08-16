Go to Contents
Samsung Heavy bags 225 bln-won order for LNG carrier

10:29 August 16, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co., a major South Korean shipbuilder, said Friday that it has clinched a deal worth 225.5 billion won (US$185 million) to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier.

Under the deal with an Asian customer, Samsung Heavy said it will deliver the vessel by October 2021.

With the deal, Samsung Heavy has secured deals valued at $3.6 billion in total so far this year to build 19 vessels, with 10 of them being LNG carriers. For the year, the shipyard aims to bag $7.8 billion worth of orders.

Samsung Heavy had net losses of 309.4 billion won in the second quarter, more than double a loss of 142.7 billion a year earlier, due to one-off costs related to covering a damage suit.

This undated photo provided by Samsung Heavy Industries Co. shows one of its liquefied natural gas carriers. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

