Senior N. Korean military official visits China
BEIJING/TOKYO, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- A senior North Korean military official arrived in China on Friday, sources said, amid improved ties between the two countries.
A North Korean delegation, headed by Kim Su-gil, director of the General Political Bureau of the North's Korean People's Army, arrived at the Beijing airport earlier in the day, according to the sources.
Japan's Kyodo news agency said the North Korean officials will likely discuss strengthening bilateral military ties with their Chinese counterparts and exchange opinions on the geopolitical situation surrounding the Korean Peninsula.
North Korea and China have been boasting their strong relations following Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Pyongyang in June for a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. It was the first visit by a Chinese head of state to North Korea in 14 years.
