Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #North Korea #China

Senior N. Korean military official visits China

14:25 August 16, 2019

BEIJING/TOKYO, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- A senior North Korean military official arrived in China on Friday, sources said, amid improved ties between the two countries.

A North Korean delegation, headed by Kim Su-gil, director of the General Political Bureau of the North's Korean People's Army, arrived at the Beijing airport earlier in the day, according to the sources.

Japan's Kyodo news agency said the North Korean officials will likely discuss strengthening bilateral military ties with their Chinese counterparts and exchange opinions on the geopolitical situation surrounding the Korean Peninsula.

North Korea and China have been boasting their strong relations following Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Pyongyang in June for a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. It was the first visit by a Chinese head of state to North Korea in 14 years.

This image from the North's Korean Central Television shows Kim Su-gil, director of the General Political Bureau of the Korean People's Army, speaking during a ceremony to mark the 66th anniversary of the Armistice Agreement at April 25 House of Culture in Pyongyang on July 26, 2019. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)


(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK