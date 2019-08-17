(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Aug. 17)

Regrettably, however, Abe made a long list of damage inflicted on Japan and its people. On his list are U.S. atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. His only aim is apparently to paint his country as the victim of the bombings, while ignoring what led America to drop the atomic bombs on the two Japanese cities. It is no exaggeration to say that Abe and other right-wing politicians are suffering from historical amnesia.