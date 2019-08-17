(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Aug. 17)

Nevertheless, the Moon Jae-in administration simply reiterates that our economy's fundamentals are strong. Deputy Prime Minister for the Economy Hong Nam-ki pinned his hopes on the "remarkable strength" of our sovereign credit rating and foreign reserves. Moon took it a step further. In Thursday's address on our 74th Liberation Day, Moon said that South and North Korea can create an 80 million-strong single market while maintaining separate systems and then build the sixth largest economy if unification is achieved. He said that a unified economy could usher in an era of $70,000 to $80,000 per capita incomes by 2050. How can our unification with one of the poorest countries in the world lead to such results?