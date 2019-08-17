Today in Korean history
Aug. 18
1955 -- South Korea and Japan sever economic ties.
1972 -- Red Cross officials from the two Koreas establish a hotline.
1976 -- North Korean soldiers ax three U.S. military officers to death at the truce village of Panmunjom.
2009 -- Former President Kim Dae-jung, a lifelong campaigner for democracy and inter-Korean peace, dies at Seoul's Severance Hospital after a long battle with pneumonia and related complications.
2010 -- A North Korean jet fighter crashes in a Chinese border area, killing the pilot who may have been attempting to defect to Russia.
2011 -- A Korean War monument is set to be unveiled in Australia.
2013 -- North Korea agrees to hold talks with South Korea for reunions of families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War.
2014 -- Pope Francis calls for forgiveness and unity on the Korean Peninsula.
2017 -- An Army soldier is killed and six others injured in an explosion during an artillery firing drill at a front-line unit in Cherwon, just south of the Demilitarized Zone.
2018 -- South and North Korea march together at the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta. In February 2018, the Koreas marched together at the opening ceremony for the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in South Korea.
