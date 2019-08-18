Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #weather

Sunday's weather forecast

09:01 August 18, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/22 Cloudy 10

Incheon 29/23 Cloudy 10

Suwon 31/22 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 30/23 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 30/22 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 29/22 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 31/23 Sunny 0

Jeonju 31/22 Sunny 0

Gwangju 32/22 Sunny 10

Jeju 29/25 Sunny 20

Daegu 32/23 Cloudy 10

Busan 30/24 Sunny 60

(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK