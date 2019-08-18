Sunday's weather forecast
09:01 August 18, 2019
SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 30/22 Cloudy 10
Incheon 29/23 Cloudy 10
Suwon 31/22 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 30/23 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 30/22 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 29/22 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 31/23 Sunny 0
Jeonju 31/22 Sunny 0
Gwangju 32/22 Sunny 10
Jeju 29/25 Sunny 20
Daegu 32/23 Cloudy 10
Busan 30/24 Sunny 60
