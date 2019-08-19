Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #weather

Monday's weather forecast

09:01 August 19, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 32/21 Sunny 0

Incheon 31/22 Sunny 0

Suwon 32/20 Sunny 0

Cheongju 32/22 Sunny 0

Daejeon 33/21 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 31/20 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 29/21 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 31/21 Sunny 20

Gwangju 32/21 Cloudy 20

Jeju 29/24 Sunny 20

Daegu 32/23 Sunny 60

Busan 30/24 Sunny 20

(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK