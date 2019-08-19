Go to Contents
Seoul stocks open higher on Wall Street gains

09:23 August 19, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks opened higher Monday, tracking gains on Wall Street after positive remarks made by U.S. President Donald Trump over the Washington-Beijing trade dispute.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 6.77 points, or 0.35 percent, to reach 1,933.94 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

On Friday, U.S. shares closed bullish on reports that Trump plans to have a telephone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the near future, raising the prospect that the trade row between the world's top two economies may take a breather.

Top market cap Samsung Electronics increased 0.23 percent, and LG Electronics climbed 0.67 percent. LG Display moved up 1.19 percent.

Pharmaceutical shares also opened higher, with Celltrion increasing 0.65 percent and Samsung BioLogics advancing 0.35 percent. Hanmi Pharmaceutical gained 1.44 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,210.00 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.80 won from the previous session's close.

