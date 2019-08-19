Go to Contents
Celltrion adds 10 overseas biz entities

10:46 August 19, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- An affiliate of South Korean biopharmaceutical firm Celltrion Inc. has set up 10 additional entities in overseas markets as it aims to strengthen its direct-sales system, industry sources said Monday.

Celltrion Healthcare, which handles Celltrion's overseas business, has completed establishment of corporate bodies in Germany, Italy, Belgium, Argentina, Peru, Norway, France, Finland, Canada, and Chile during the first half of this year, they said.

In 2018, 10 corporate bodies were set up, mostly in Europe and North America, after the company unveiled plans to expand its portfolio and increase its direct sales network globally to boost profits.

Celltrion Healthcare said the overseas bodies will be responsible for sales and distribution of blockbuster biosimilars, such as Remsima, Herzuma, and Truxima.

khj@yna.co.kr
