Samsung Heavy bags 751 bln-won order for 10 crude carriers

10:35 August 19, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co., a major South Korean shipbuilder, said Monday that it has clinched a deal worth 751.3 billion won (US$621 million) to build 10 crude carriers.

Under the deal with an Oceanian customer, Samsung Heavy said it will deliver the LNG-powered vessels by January 2022.

With the deal, Samsung Heavy has secured deals valued at $4.2 billion in total so far this year to build 29 vessels, with 14 of them being crude carriers. For the year, the shipyard aims to bag $7.8 billion worth of orders.

Samsung Heavy had net losses of 309.4 billion won in the second quarter, more than double a loss of 142.7 billion a year earlier, due to one-off costs related to covering a damage suit.

This undated photo, provided by Samsung Heavy Industries Co., shows a crude carrier built by the company. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

