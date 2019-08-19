Seoul stocks extend gains late Monday morning
SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks continued to trade higher late Monday morning following eased concerns over a possible global recession.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 8.29 points, or 0.43 percent, to 1,935.46 as of 11:20 a.m.
Fears of a recession loomed last week in the U.S. after the 10-year yield fell below the two-year yield, but investors' concerns were eased on hopes that global central banks will roll out measures to support their economies.
Top carmaker Hyundai Motor rose 0.39 and its auto parts affiliate Hyundai Mobis gained 0.63 percent. Kia Motors edged up 0.11 percent.
Financial firms also traded higher, with Shinhan Financial moving up 1 percent and KB Financial increasing 1.04 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,210.90 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.10 won from the previous session's close.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)