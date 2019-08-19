Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea calls in Japanese diplomat over Fukushima water discharge plan
SEOUL -- South Korea called in a Japanese diplomat on Monday to demand Tokyo address growing public concern over its reported plan to release into the Pacific Ocean contaminated water from the 2011 Fukushima nuclear power plant meltdown.
The move came amid Seoul's push to stop Tokyo's recent export curbs through bilateral dialogue and pressure. Seoul sees the curbs as political retaliation for last year's South Korean Supreme Court rulings against Japanese firms over wartime forced labor.
----------------
N. Korea lashes out at veteran S. Korean lawmaker for comments on projectile launch
SEOUL -- North Korea's state news agency lashed out at a senior South Korean politician Monday for criticizing Pyongyang over its latest projectile launch.
In a signed commentary, the North's Korean Central News Agency branded Rep. Park Jie-won as a "tramp and dirty man" in rare criticism of the veteran lawmaker known for his key role in arranging the first-ever inter-Korean summit in 2000.
----------------
N.K.-China ties in 'new historic chapter': top Chinese official
SEOUL -- A "new historic chapter" has opened in relations between North Korea and China in the wake of visits by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Chinese President Xi Jinping to each other's country, a top Chinese military official was quoted Monday as saying.
Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of China's Central Military Commission, made the remark during a meeting in Beijing on Saturday with a North Korean military delegation led by Kim Su-gil, director of the General Political Bureau of the North's Korean People's Army, the Korean Central News Agency reported.
----------------
Details for Dokdo defense drills yet to be fixed: ministry
SEOUL -- South Korea is still reviewing the timing and the scale of semiannual maritime defense drills to be held on and around its easternmost islets of Dokdo, the defense ministry said Monday.
This year's drills have been pushed back amid an escalating trade row with Japan stemming from differences over wartime forced labor. South Korea usually stages the drills in June and December to better defend the rocky outcroppings and the surrounding waters.
----------------
Korea takes first step toward free high school education
SEOUL -- South Korea has taken a first step toward free high school education by exempting all third graders from their entire education expenses starting in the fall semester, the Ministry of Education said Monday.
As most high schools nationwide resumed classes on the day after a lengthy summer vacation, about 439,700 three-year high schoolers will not pay for their education during their last semester, the ministry said, noting the per-student benefit amounts to 749,000 won (US$620), including tuition fee, school operation support fee and textbook fee.
----------------
(LEAD) Rangers' Choo Shin-soo reaches 20-homer plateau for 7th time
SEOUL -- Texas Rangers' veteran outfielder Choo Shin-soo has reached the 20 home run plateau for the seventh time in his major league career.
Choo homered off Sam Dyson of the Minnesota Twins in the bottom of the seventh inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday (local time), a solo blast that tied the score at 3-3.
(END)