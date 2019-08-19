KCON's cumulative audience tops 1 million

During KCON 2019 LA, CJ ENM, the Ministry of SMEs and Startups, KOTRA and other agencies jointly hosted a K-collection sales promotion event and exhibition at LA Convention Center for 40 selected Korean small and medium-sized companies. Notably, 28 beauty-related companies took part in the LA event seeking to expand their overseas sales. CJ ENM said a total of 257 SMEs from Korea have participated in KCON LA over the past six years, while noting it increased K-beauty and K-food content, in particular, this year.

