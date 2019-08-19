Seoul pledges US$200K in humanitarian aid to drought-hit Namibia
19:07 August 19, 2019
SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will provide about US$200,000 worth of humanitarian aid to Namibia, which has declared a state of emergency over drought, the government said Monday.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the African country has suffered from drought since October 2018, which has left up to 500,000 people or about 20 percent of the country's entire population short of food and water.
"The country will continue to expand its humanitarian assistance as a responsible member of the international community to countries and their people that suffer from natural disasters," the ministry said.
