Irish nun passes away after decades of service in S. Korea

22:33 August 19, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- Sister Miriam Cousins from Ireland has passed away after decades of service and dedication to poor and underprivileged people in South Korea, a religious group here said Monday.

The 78-year old nun died Saturday while undergoing surgery at a local hospital, according to the Missionary Society of Saint Columban.

Also known by her Korean name, Go Myeong-eun, Sister Miriam came to South Korea in 1971 after finishing her studies and training as a nurse in Britain.

She initially helped provide medical services in less developed parts of the country, such as Mokpo and Jeju, but later went on to help those with limited access to medical services, such as AIDS patients.

Miriam also helped set up the country's first AIDS support center.

A funeral hall has been set up at Seoul St. Mary's Hospital, with a funeral mass set to be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

This photo provided by the Missionary Society of Saint Columban shows Sister Miriam Cousins, also known by her Korean name Go Myeong-eun, who died on Aug. 17, 2019, in South Korea. The late Catholic nun is said to have helped AIDS patients and many others since coming to the country in 1971. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


