Korean-language dailies

-- Panel confirms death of contractor worker Kim was caused by 'outsourcing of risks' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Cho Kuk inks deal to invest in PEF without paying debt left behind by his late father (Kookmin Daily)

-- Cho Kuk's daughter registered as primary writer of pathology thesis when she was high school student (Donga llbo)

-- Cho Kuk says he will clarify snowballing suspicions about fake property transactions, PEF investment at confirmation hearing (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Japan authorizes second shipment of materials under export restriction (Segye Times)

-- For 3rd straight year, Cho Kuk's daughter received scholarship at medical school despite failing grades (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Political parties wrangle over Cho Kuk's investment in PEF (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- S. Korea summons Japanese diplomat over Fukushima water discharge plan (Hankyoreh)

-- Cho Kuk faces growing controversy over family wealth management, PEF investment (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Listed firms' operating profits fall 37 pct on-year in H1 (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 'Reverse' discriminatory regulations on discount stores destroy tens of thousands of jobs (Korea Economic Daily)

