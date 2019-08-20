(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Aug. 20)

Many people see the Blue House trying to control what it calls "fake news." In fact, after President Moon Jae-in publicly attacked "fake news," ruling party lawmakers are openly raising the need to regulate conservative social media. Interestingly, the ministries that became targets of the Blue House are the ministries dealing with issues involving North Korea and Japan. The KCC has been in conflict with the Blue House over the ruling party's proposal of legislation to deal with "fake news." Some are even criticizing the Blue House for trying to tame the communications offices of government ministries to prevent anti-government public opinion from spreading.