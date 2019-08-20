LPGA rookie sensation Lee Jeong-eun rises to No. 5 in world rankings
SEOUL, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean LPGA rookie phenom Lee Jeong-eun has matched her career high in the world rankings.
Lee climbed two spots to reach No. 5 in the latest rankings released Tuesday. The LPGA Tour had the last week off, and Lee, the front runner for the Rookie of the Year award, posted top-10 finishes in her two most recent tournaments: the AIG Women's British Open and the Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open.
The world rankings evaluate players' performance over a rolling two-year period, with an extra emphasis on their results over the most recent 13 weeks.
Lee first moved to No. 5 in the rankings following her U.S. Women's Open victory in early June. She dropped to as low as No. 9 after missing the cut at Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic a month later but has had three top 10s in four tournaments since.
Lee is in first place in the Rookie of the Year points race with 1,145, with American Kristen Gillman a distant second at 468 points with nine tournaments remaining. Rookies receive points based on their finishes, with a regular tour title worth 150 points and a major victory good for 300 points. Lee is also leading all first-year players in money, scoring average and top-10 finishes.
Fellow South Korean Ko Jin-young stayed at No. 1 for the fourth consecutive week, followed by countrywoman Park Sung-hyun.
Another player from South Korea, Park In-bee, slipped a notch to No. 7.
The LPGA Tour resumes this week with the CP Women's Open at Magna Golf Club in Aurora, Ontario, Canada.
